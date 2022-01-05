Centre Asks States to Enhance Health Infrastructure To Fight COVID Surge

Centre directs to develop COVID care centres in hotel rooms to battle case surge.
(Photo: iStock)
Amid a large spike in COVID cases, the Centre on Tuesday, 4 January, directed the states and UTs to develop COVID care centres in hotel rooms and other similar accommodations to be linked with dedicated COVID hospitals for the care of mild or asymptomatic COVID cases.
"States and UTs must have also started the exercise to repurpose the beds in public and private hospitals for COVID cases to ensure maximum preparedness against another potential surge in cases," said the letter from the the Union Health Ministry.
The states and UTs have been advised to take these preparatory measures with highest priority and to ensure the regular monitoring of these measures at the state level.
The active caseload has also jumped to 1,71,830 which constitutes 0.49 percent of the total positive cases.
