Delhi Records 19,166 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours: Report

Delhi's positivity rate rises to25 percent.
(Photo: iStock)
Delhi on Monday 10 January, saw 19,166 fresh COVID cases detected in last 24 hours, taking its positivity rate to 25 percent - the highest since 5 May when it was 26.36 percent, as well as 17 new deaths.
The number of active COVID cases have jumped at 65,806, highest since 15 May, when there were 66,295 active COVID cases, as per the Health Department.
With 14,076 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,77,913. A total of 44,028 COVID patients are being treated in home isolation at present.
The number of COVID containment zones has risen to 14,200.
Out of 25,030 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 16,901 were first doses and 8,129 second doses.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)