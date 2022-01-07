‘IHU’ COVID-19 Variant Detected in France Is Not a Threat Yet: WHO

COVID-19 variant detected in France is a "variant under monitoring".
(Photo: iStock)
The new COVID-19 variant called B.1.640, which was detected by French researchers and is probably of Cameroonian origin, is not "circulating widely at the moment" and has so far been identified in less than 1 percent of the samples sequenced in France, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
At a press briefing on Thursday, 6 January, Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead for the WHO's Health Emergencies Program, said that the variant was first detected in September 2021 in a number of countries.
Following internal discussions, the WHO classified it as a "variant under monitoring" (VUM) in November 2021.
According to the WHO's definition, a VUM is SARS-CoV-2 variant with genetic changes that are suspected to affect virus characteristics, which may pose a future risk, but evidence of phenotypic or epidemiological impact is currently unclear, thus requiring enhanced monitoring and repeat assessment pending new evidence.
She reiterated that current COVID-19 vaccines do work against all variants that are circulating and are highly effective against preventing severe diseases and death.
"I think that's really important for the public to know ... when it is your turn, get vaccinated because it's really critical," she said.
