US Records Highest Rate of COVID-19 Pediatric Hospitalisations: CDC

COVID-19 pediatric hospitalizations are on a rise in the US.
(Photo: iStock)
US pediatric hospitalisations related to COVID-19 are at the highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Most of these hospitalizations are because of COVID-19, although some are children who were admitted for other causes but tested positive for COVID-19 when they were admitted or during their hospital stay, according to the CDC.
The highest hospitalization rates among all children are in those ages newborn to 4 years, who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
The CDC expected COVID-19 children hospitalizations would continue to increase in the coming weeks.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)