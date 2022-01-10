COVID-19 Infection May up Risk of Diabetes in Children: US CDC

Studies prove COVID-19 infection might cause diabetes in children.
(Photo: iStock)
Children who have recovered from COVID-19 appear to be at an increased risk of developing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
A heightened risk of diabetes has already been seen among adults who recovered from COVID-19, according to some studies.
But the CDC study is among the first to examine large insurance claim databases in the US to estimate the prevalence of new diabetes diagnoses in children under 18 who had COVID-19 or were known to be infected with the Coronavirus, the report said.
The researchers found increase in diabetes in both data sets, though the relative rates were quite different.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)