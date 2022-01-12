This is How COVID-19 Affects Your Liver: Study

COVID-19 may affect the liver in various patients, says experts
Although COVID primarily targets lungs and is majorly a respiratory disease, the virus affects nearly all organs in the human body, including the liver.
A recent study led by scientists at University of Tennessee showed that up to 11 percent of patients with COVID-19 have liver co-morbidities.
Increased levels of liver enzymes can mean that a person's liver is at least temporarily damaged.
"It is commonly seen that nonspecific inflammation due to COVID is very common in the liver and manifests in various forms," Dr Shubham Vatsya, Consultant - Gastroenterology at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, told IANS.
Further, people with cirrhosis (liver scarring) may be at increased risk of COVID-19.
Some studies have also shown that people with pre-existing liver disease such as chronic liver disease, cirrhosis, or related complications who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are at higher risk of death than people without pre-existing liver disease.
According to Vatsya, "liver function involvement is seen with the original COVID-19 as well as the newer variants like Omicron. And vaccines have not been able to prevent the injuries related to COVID with the liver".
"Preventing the COVID infection can help prevent an injury to the liver," Agrawal told IANS.
Agrawal said there are multiple ways viruses affect the liver and its functioning.
So the most important thing for prevention is "proper nutrition, intake of a high protein diet, which includes eggs, green leafy vegetables, paneer, that would help you maintain your immunity and it is a very important metabolite for the liver as well", Vatsya said.
