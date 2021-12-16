Mumbai Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths on Wednesday: Report

Mumbai records zero COVID deaths for the third time.
(Photo: iStock)
For the 3rd time in almost 22 months, Mumbai recorded zero COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as the new variant Omicron continues to cause concern, officials said.
However, the city still continues to record the state's highest number of new infections daily - 238 on 15 December, taking the progressive total to 765,934 since the pandemic started in mid-March 2020.
While no slums or chawls have been sealed for several days now, 15 buildings are currently under the seal to contain the spread of the virus, including those where Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Amrita Arora live.
