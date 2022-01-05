FAQ: COVID-19 Infected? Here’s What to Do | Updated Guidelines

Omicron is fast spreading, with fully vaccinated people, and those with past infections getting infected too.

As the country gears up for another full-fledged COVID-19 wave, many questions about symptom management and treatment have resurfaced.

What are the latest guidelines from the union health ministry regarding COVID-19 treatment and care?

What should you do if you have caught COVID in spite of being fully vaccinated?

What medicines should you NOT take?

On 24 December, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released updated guidelines for COVID management in adults.

FIT answers your FAQs.