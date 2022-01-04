Centre Issues Guidelines To Prevent Omicron Infection: Report

The letter by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava urged Chief Secretaries of all states/UTs to set up round the clock functional RAT booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits.

"Early testing of suspect patients and their contacts and isolating them expeditiously are one of the key measures to curb transmission of SARSCoV-2, causative agent of COVID-19," it added.

The Centre also advised states to go for Rapid Antigen Tests or RATs, if results from RT-PCR tests get delayed.

Meanwhile, doctors at the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital said that multi-vitamins and paracetamol were the only treatment provided to Omicron patients.