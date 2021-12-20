Delhi Reports Highest COVID Cases in Six Months, 1 Death: Report

Delhi reports one COVID-19 death after ten days.
(Photo: iStock)
As many as 107 fresh cases of coronavirus, highest in the past six months, and one death, after 10 days, were reported in Delhi, according to the Health Department bulletin on Sunday.
The fatality rate currently stands at 1.74 percent, while the COVID infection rate has gone up to 0.17 percent.
A total of 225 COVID patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of COVID containment zones, as of Sunday, are 157.
Meanwhile, a total of 61,905 new tests -- 57,435 RT-PCR and 4,470 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,19,43,931.
