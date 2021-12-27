Delhi Records 290 Fresh COVID Cases in More Than Six Months: Report

Delhi records 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 26 December.
(Photo: iStock)
The national capital on Sunday, 26 December, recorded 290 fresh COVID infections, which is the highest single day rise after 10 June.
The capital city has also recorded one COVID death in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 25,105.
The COVID positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 percent. The city had recorded highest 0.67 percent COVID positivity rate on 4 June.
Delhi has so far detected 79 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Of these, 23 have been discharged from hospitals.
The number of active COVID cases has also crossed 1,000 mark in the city and currently stands at 1,103 which is the highest after 1 July.
With a 98.18 percent COVID recovery rate, the active COVID case rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.076 percent. The COVID death rate in the city stands at 1.74 percent, while the number of COVID containment zones has risen to 279 in the city.
Out of 1,09,032 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 37,964 were first dose and 71,068 second dose.
The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,55,57,615, according to the health ministry's data.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)