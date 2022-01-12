Omicron Wave: How to Take Care of COVID Positive Newborns and Toddlers

Omicron COVID-19 variant can affect young children and newborn babies.
The increasing COVID cases led by the Omicron wave has caused a lot of concern among parents of newborns and young children who are not vaccinated. Reports of increasing hospitalisations in this age group in countries like the US have also caused some panic.
As the data suggests, the Omicron variant may cause more 'mild' illness, but it is highly transmissible.
FIT speaks with pediatricians on what to do if your newborn and toddler has COVID-19.
So far, data on hospitalisation of children in the third wave of COVID-19 is not officially available in India.
Omicron positive mother should breastfeed the baby while wearing a mask.
Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, Associate Director, Pediatrics, Medanta Gurugram, says,
"About 80% of Omicron cases have reported cough and cold as primary symptoms, 10% reported high fever with chills, 10% vomiting, upset stomach and fatigue," adds Dr Dhaliwal.
Symptoms of Omicron most commonly found in children include:
Fever
Cough and cold
Body ache
Sore throat
Vomiting
Diarrhoea
Less urination
Tiredness
Tips on how to take care of COVID infected children.
Consult your doctor via video as soon as you notice the symptoms in young children.
Follow these important tips:
Keep the child in isolation for 7 days (the adult caregiver should wear a mask at all times.)
Ensure medicine is given on time as prescribed
Keep them hydrated (water, juice, coconut water, ORS, soup)
Don't let the fever go above 102 degree celsius
Sponge when fever goes above 102
Keep a check on oxygen saturation
Do not overdress the child when they have fever
Keep the child in a ventilated room so that fresh air can circulate
In case of sore throat, gargle with salt water
Provide nutritious food
Contact the doctors if your child has fever for 3 days.
Parents, do not panic but be alert. Take these situations seriously and contact a doctor immediately, if:
If the fever has not broken for 3 days
When the fever is more than 102
When the child is coughing a lot
When they are vomiting
When they are urinating less
Their breathing is impacted
When the child is sluggish
Dehydrated
Oxygen saturation is below 95
Give medicines only after consulting a doctor.
Symptoms of Omicron in newborns:
Fever
Sluggishness
Drinking less milk
Heavy breathing
Frequent vomiting
Less urination
Irritability
"During the last wave, there were reports of pre-mature delivery among many pregnant women. It could happen this time also. Therefore it is important for pregnant women to protect themselves from any risks," advises Dr Sanjay Wazir.
In the last wave, weeks after COVID, some children were seen to have multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MISC) with fever, red eyes and heart problems. If you notice any of these symptoms post COVID, please contact your doctor without delay.
