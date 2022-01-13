Total Omicron Cases in India Stand at 5,488: Report

Among other states, Uttar Pradesh continues with 275 cases of this variant so far. The Omicron cases have risen to 260 in Telangana while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue with 236 and 185 cases so far.

Odisha has also reported a spike in the Omicron cases at 169, while Haryana continues with 162 cases so far.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has so far detected 61 cases, Meghalaya has jumped to 31 Omicron cases.

Bihar and Punjab continue with 27 cases each. Jammu and Kashmir has so far 23 cases, Goa and Madhya Pradesh continue with 21 and 10 cases each so far.

The Omicron case count continues in single digit for Assam at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8 cases.