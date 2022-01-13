Total Omicron Cases in India Stand at 5,488: Report

India records 620 fresh COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: iStock)
With 620 fresh Omicron infections detected in the last 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible COVID variant has climbed to 5,488.
The Omicron infection has spread into 28 states and union territories, as per the health ministry.
With 147 Omicron cases detected in the last 24 hours, Rajasthan continues to be the second most affected state with 792 cases. The state is followed by Delhi with 549 cases of this variant.
Among other states, Uttar Pradesh continues with 275 cases of this variant so far. The Omicron cases have risen to 260 in Telangana while Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue with 236 and 185 cases so far.
Odisha has also reported a spike in the Omicron cases at 169, while Haryana continues with 162 cases so far.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has so far detected 61 cases, Meghalaya has jumped to 31 Omicron cases.
Bihar and Punjab continue with 27 cases each. Jammu and Kashmir has so far 23 cases, Goa and Madhya Pradesh continue with 21 and 10 cases each so far.
The Omicron case count continues in single digit for Assam at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8 cases.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur continue with one case of this variant each so far.
