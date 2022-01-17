Health Workers Including Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive in Puducherry

30 Health officials test COVID positive in Puducherry.
(Photo: iStock)
The Puducherry health department said that 30 health officials, including doctors, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
The department also said that the Government Hospital For Chest Disease in Puducherry has been converted into a COVID care centre and 180 beds are arranged for the exclusive treatment of infected patients.
Forty-three beds were occupied by patients on Sunday 16 January.
The number of deaths has increased to 1,187.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
