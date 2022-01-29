LT Governor Speaks About Mask Usage During COVID-19 Review Meet in J&K

Lt Governor stresses COVID-19 testing in Jammu & Kashmir COVID review meeting.
(Photo: iStock)
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday 28 January, reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the UT in a series of meetings with the members of COVID Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police.
He also underlined the importance of involving the community in awareness campaigns to sensitise people on mask usage and COVID protocol.
The Lt Governor stressed that Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination will continue to be the strategy to effectively fight COVID-19.
The Lt Governor was briefed about the COVID containment measures at the district level including functionality of War rooms, COVID helplines, IEC campaign regarding COVID Appropriate Behaviour, distribution of COVID kits, besides facilities for extending assistance to people in need.
He also took stock of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 years age group and the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.
