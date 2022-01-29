LT Governor Speaks About Mask Usage During COVID-19 Review Meet in J&K

The Lt Governor was briefed about the COVID containment measures at the district level including functionality of War rooms, COVID helplines, IEC campaign regarding COVID Appropriate Behaviour, distribution of COVID kits, besides facilities for extending assistance to people in need.

He also took stock of the vaccination drive for the 15-18 years age group and the precaution dose vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers and those over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.