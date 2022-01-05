India Records 58,097 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in a Day: Report

534 COVID-19 deaths reported in India on 5 January
(Photo: iStock)
India registered a single-day rise of 58,097 COVID cases, a spike of 20,718 over the previous days total, and 534 deaths in a span of 24 hours, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday, 5 January. The Omicron tally has also climbed to 2,135.
On Tuesday, India had reported 37,379 COVID cases.
With the addition of new deaths, the toll has reached 4,82,551.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed at 2,135 across the nation.
However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 828 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 24 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday, 5 January.
The recovery of 15,389 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,21,803. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.01 percent.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 2.60 percent amid a sudden spike of cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.18 percent.
With the administration of over 96 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage has reached 147.72 crore as of Wednesday morning, 5 January.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)