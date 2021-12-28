US CDC Reduces Quarantine Time for COVID Patients Amidst Omicron Surge

The isolation time for COVID-19 patients in America is reduced from 10 to 5 days.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the isolation time for Americans infected with COVID-19 from 10 to five days.
The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after, according to the CDC.
"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimise the risk of infecting others," said the US health agency.
The CDC has also updated its recommendation of quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure, said the agency.
