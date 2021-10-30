COVID-19 Vaccine More Protective Than Previous Infection: US CDC Study

A new study published found that people were over 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 if they were unvaccinated and had a prior infection.

The new study, published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with COVID-19-like illness, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.