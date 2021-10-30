COVID-19 Vaccine More Protective Than Previous Infection: US CDC Study

Unvaccinated people at a higher risk of reinfection: US CDC Study
(Photo: iStock)
A new study published found that people were over 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 if they were unvaccinated and had a prior infection.
The new study, published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with COVID-19-like illness, Xinhua news agency reported.
The data demonstrates that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months, said the CDC.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)