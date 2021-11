New COVID-19 Variant Identified in France: Concern Rises Amid Surge in Cases

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) are yet to list B.1.640. in variants of concern (VOC) and in variants of interest (VOI).

However, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) classifies B.1.x or B.1.640 as a variant under monitoring (VUM) or mutant virus.

According to Cyrille Cohen of Bar-Ilan University, who is originally from France, variant B.1.640 has some unprecedented mutations —the spike protein, which allows the virus to cling to the human cell and start the infection process, has some deletions, Jerusalem Post reported.

However, the question still remains whether this will make the virus more contagious or less effective.

The variant is believed to come from Africa, a scenario that Cohen said health experts fear and highlights the need for vaccine equality.