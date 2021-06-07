COVID: Cosmopolitan India Dedicates It’s Cover to ASHA Workers

The ASHA workers, the foot soldiers fighting the pandemic in India, have been working frantically on the rural frontline, multitasking even as the fear of infection remains high.

In the magazine, India Today Editor Preeti Chaudhary who has been reporting on India’s crisis through her on-ground reports, authors a piece on the selfless acts carried out by ASHA workers. Bellow are the excerpts of her essay:

“Ranjini Devi, an ASHA worker from Bhadras village in Kanpur, UP, was one of the first in her village to get COVID-19 during the first wave, and after recuperating in a government hospital for a month, she made it her life’s mission to help others in her region beat coronavirus, too. Under her charge, to date, she has ensured that 143 people from the villages get timely medical help. She also successfully convinced her own village folks to come forth and get tested for COVID-19 during the mass testing drives.

Presently, there are approximately nine lakh ASHA workers in the country, who are acting as a bridge between the government and people in the rural belt. They have been assigned the task of screening villagers, educating them about the infection, guiding them to quarantine centres, and bringing medicines to those who are COVID-19-positive and recovering at home. Armed with ill-fitted masks and just a tiny bottle of sanitiser, the ASHA worker is the biggest unsung hero of rural India currently. There have been over 80 suspected COVID-19 deaths of these heroic workers across India....”