Immunity After COVID Infection Lasts for 9 Months: ICMR Director

About three studies from India - two by the ICMR and one from Bombay conducted on 284, 755 and 244 patients, respectively, Bhargava said that immunity persists for up to 8 months, 7 months, and 6 months respectively.

"Most of the studies have shown that it persists for 8 to 13 months post infection and we have taken it as around 9 months," he added.

The ICMR chief also said that all COVID vaccines do not prevent infection and are primarily disease modifying.