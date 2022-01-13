300 Parliament Staffers Test COVID Positive Between 9-12 January: Report

Many Parliament staffers test positive for COVID-19.
(Photo: iStock)
More than 300 Parliament staffers tested positive for COVID-19 between 9-12 January, according to sources.
"Till now, about 718 Parliament staffers have fallen prey to the virus. Of the total, 204 are from the Rajya Sabha secretariat while the remaining are from the Lok Sabha secretariat and allied services," the sources said.
During random testing in the first week of this month, over 400 staff members were found infected.
Birla visited the COVID-19 testing facility set up in Parliament House Annexe for the Members of Parliament, officers and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats and reviewed the preparations there.
"Both the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha speaker have directed the secretary generals to review adequacy of the COVID protocol followed during last winter session in the current situation and submit a proposal in this regard at the earliest," the sources said.
