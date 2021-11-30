Omicron: Is it More Transmissible? Do We Need Boosters? Dr Shahid Jameel Decodes

"India needs to make sure it is getting the vaccines to every eligible citizen as soon as possible, and perhaps should consider reducing the gap in Covishield to at least 12 weeks," says Dr Shahid Jameel.

The arrival of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant of concern, has once again brought the world to a standstill, and caused some amount of panic. What do we know about Omicron? Is it more transmissible? Will it cause more severe disease?

For India, should we be looking at boosters for healthcare workers and the elderly?

FIT speaks with Dr Shahid Jameel, a leading virologist and fellow, OCIS at Green Templeton College at Oxford University.