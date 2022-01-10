‘Deltacron’: A New COVID-19 Strain That Combines Delta and Omicron Discovered

Deltacron is a new strain detected in Cyprus.
(Photo: iStock)
A new strain of COVID-19, currently being termed as Deltacron—that is a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants —was been detected in Cyprus on Friday, 7 January.
Around 25 cases of Deltacron have been detected in Cyprus so far.
The reports of the 25 Deltacron cases were sent to GISAID, the international database that tracks viruses, on 7 January itself.
This new strain detected in Cyprus has neither been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) nor by any other international health authority till now, reported NDTV.
Hence, it is important to note that the name "Deltacron" is not the official name given by the WHO, as is likely to change.
It is too early to predict whether Deltacron will cause severe infection in COVID-19 patients.
While commenting on whether Deltacron will be a serious threat, Kostrikis said,
He believes that Omicron is most likely to become the dominant variant in the long run and replace this combined variant. But once again, its too early to say anything for sure.
Right now, although Delta is still the dominant variant the world over, the highly infectious Omicron COVID-19 variant is causing a steep surge in COVID cases and is likely to take over as the dominant variant soon, by the looks of it.
As the cases rise, we are also seeing an increase in hospitalisations and deaths in different countries.
While Omicron is the most transmissible variant in the world, for now, it is hard to predict if Deltacron will be able to replace this variant, say the researchers.
(Written with inputs from The NDTV.)
