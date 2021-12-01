FDA Recommends Merck's COVID Pill for High-Risk Adults: How Does the Pill Work?

A committee set up by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday recommended Merck and Co's antiviral COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for high-risk individuals. This is the first such recommendation for an antiviral pill by the US, the pill has received approvals in the UK.

This comes in light of the new Omicron variant being reported from across the world.

The recommendation comes despite the company having declared a revised efficacy for the pill. The pharma major had announced on Friday that the experimental COVID-19 pill was less effective in cutting hospitalisations and deaths than earlier anticipated.

Earlier in October, the data had shown that Merck's experimental pill, Molnupiravir had an efficacy of about 50%. The latest data suggests that it is 30% effective against hospitalisations and deaths.