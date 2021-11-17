Can Your Ethnicity Determine Your Risk of Getting Severe COVID-19?

While a large majority of people who catch COVID-19 recover with minimal medical intervention, some people end up developing serious complications and end up needing hospitalisation.

Recent studies have tried to look at the correlation between COVID severity and the genes of the patient, and there might be some substantial clues to back that up.

During the second wave of COVID-19, it was noticed that people hailing from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds were more prone to die from the severity of the virus compared to white European regions, reported the Guardian.