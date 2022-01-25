Global Tally of COVID-19 Cases Hits 354.3 Million : Johns Hopkins

COVID-19 deaths exceed 5.60 million globally.
(Photo: iStock)
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 354.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.60 million and vaccinations to over 9.81 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Tuesday morning 25 January, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 354,310,228 and 5,603,714, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,818,992,958.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (39,543,328 infections and 489,848 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,054,405 infections and 623,370 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (319,536), Mexico (303,085), Peru (204,141), the UK (154,374), Indonesia (144,220), Italy (143,523), Colombia (132,240), Iran (132,230), France (130,013), Argentina (119,168), Germany (116,723), Ukraine (105,791) and Poland (103,844).
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
