COVID-19 Cases Surge to Over 361.8 Million Globally: Report

COVID-19 vaccinations exceed 9.87 billion globally.
(Photo: iStock)
Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global COVID-19 caseload has topped 361.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.62 million and vaccinations to over 9.87 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning 27 January, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 361,819,327 and 5,625,717, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,873,273,690.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,085,116 infections and 491,127 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,560,093 infections and 624,717 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (321,484), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,587), the UK (155,221), Indonesia (144,254), Italy (144,770), Colombia (133,019), Iran (132,303), France (130,739), Argentina (120,019), Germany (117,166), Ukraine (106,205) and Poland (104,373).
