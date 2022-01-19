J&K Records 4,651 new COVID Cases, Highest Single Day Spike Till Date: Report

J&K records the highest single-day COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: iStock)
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday 18 January, reported its highest single-day spike of 4,651 new COVID cases while three more patients succumbed.
So far, 366,851 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 340,599 have recovered, and 4,575 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 21,677 out of which 8180 are in the Jammu division and 13,497 in the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, 51,060 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours and 74,772 tests were conducted.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
