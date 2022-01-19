J&K Records 4,651 new COVID Cases, Highest Single Day Spike Till Date: Report

Currently, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 21,677.
J&K records the highest single-day COVID-19 cases.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday 18 January, reported its highest single-day spike of 4,651 new COVID cases while three more patients succumbed.

An official bulletin said that there were 1,546 cases and two deaths in the Jammu division and 3,105 cases and one death in the Kashmir division while 899 patients recovered - 549 in the Jammu division and 350 in the Kashmir division.

So far, 366,851 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 340,599 have recovered, and 4,575 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 21,677 out of which 8180 are in the Jammu division and 13,497 in the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, 51,060 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours and 74,772 tests were conducted.

