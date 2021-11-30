Immunocompromised People Prone to Breakthrough COVID: Study

Pfizer conducts a study to prove immunocompromised people are more prone to breakthrough infection.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
COVID-19 infections in the 'fully' vaccinated are rare but are more common and severe in people with weaker immune systems, according to a real-world retrospective study led by the US drug maker Pfizer involving nearly 1.2 million people.
The immunocompromised people include those with advanced HIV/AIDS, cancer, kidney disease, rheumatologic or other inflammatory conditions, other immune conditions, and bone marrow or organ transplant recipients.
Among the fully vaccinated people only 0.08 per cent experienced a breakthrough infection.
However, although immunocompromised individuals represented just 18 per cent of those studied, they accounted for over 38 per cent of infections; nearly 60 per cent of all hospitalisations; and 100 per cent of deaths.
"Several countries are currently experiencing a resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 infections despite the rollout of mass vaccination programmes. While COVID-19 mRNA vaccines help protect people from getting infected and severely ill, the risk of breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people is not completely eliminated," Di Fusco added.
The study results showed that a total of 978 breakthrough infections occurred among 1,176,907 fully vaccinated individuals who had at least two weeks of follow-up after the second dose.
Of these 124 breakthrough infections required hospital treatment -- 74 were immunocompromised, and two people died (both immunocompromised).
About 2 per cent of all breakthrough infections occurred in those who were immunocompromised.
The World Health Organisation (WHO), in October, recommended that people with weakened immune systems should receive an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, due to their higher risk of breakthrough infections after standard vaccination.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)