COVID Cases in India See a Dip, Death Rate Remains High: Experts Explain Why

India reports a marginal decline in active COVID-19 caseload.
(Photo: iStock)
While the active caseload has reported a marginal decline in India, the country is seeing a surge in deaths due to COVID-19.
A week back on 26 January, India reported 2,85,914 fresh cases and 665 deaths in 24 hours. Since then, there has been a constant dip in new infections. However, the number of fatalities has risen steadily.
On February 3, the country saw 1,72,433 infections and 1,008 deaths in a span of 24 hours.
India is currently going through its third COVID wave triggered mostly by the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Globally, Omicron accounts for about 70 percent infections at this time, with Delta accounting for about 30 percent.
The variant, touted as majorly causing mild illness, had initially led to a spike in COVID case numbers, but the number of Omicron cases have been much less in India.
"Not all positive cases are sequenced to determine the variant virus," he added.
India is expected to see a peak in the wave in early to mid-February.
However, it is too early to predict the end of COVID, he noted.
Kulirankal contended that although initial data shows Omicron variant to be highly transmissible but less severe than Delta, this is not the case while considering high risk groups.
It comprises the elderly, immunocompromised, patients with chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, uncontrolled diabetes, those on immunosuppressive medications and patients with malignancy.
He advised protecting the high-risk group as well as the general population with vaccinations and following proper COVID protocols such as hand washing, avoiding unnecessary travels, avoiding public gathering, and maintaining physical distancing.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)