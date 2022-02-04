COVID Cases in India See a Dip, Death Rate Remains High: Experts Explain Why

While the active caseload has reported a marginal decline in India, the country is seeing a surge in deaths due to COVID-19.

A week back on 26 January, India reported 2,85,914 fresh cases and 665 deaths in 24 hours. Since then, there has been a constant dip in new infections. However, the number of fatalities has risen steadily.

On February 3, the country saw 1,72,433 infections and 1,008 deaths in a span of 24 hours.