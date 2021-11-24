India Records 9,283 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours: Report

A total of 9,283 COVID-19 cases logged in 24 hours in India.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
In the last 24 hours, India recorded 9,283 fresh COVID-19 cases and 437 fatalaties, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday, 24 November.
The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 4,66,584.
The active caseload stands at 1,11,481. Active cases presently constitute 0.32 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.93 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 61 days now.
The daily positivity rate stands at 0.80 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 51 days and less than 3 per cent for 86 consecutive days now.
This has been achieved through 1,22,71,257 sessions.
More than 21.65 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs, the Ministry said in a statement.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)