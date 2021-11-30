Karnataka Will Hold a Meeting on Omicron on Tuesday: Report

Karnataka to hold a meeting on Omicron.
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possible impact of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in the state and also to take a call on formulation of new COVID guidelines.
The meeting would also mainly focus on achieving 100 per cent administration of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
"We will discuss that if found negative, whether they should be kept in institutional quarantine. We will also discuss preparations and pros and cons," he added.
"If it is causing ICU admissions, then it is going to be a challenge and the meeting will discuss on this," he said.
There is no agenda as such to put curbs on celebration of Christmas and New Year.
"We will be getting official information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on December 1 or 2. Based on that, decisions will be taken, he explained.
Both are doing fine and they are asymptomatic. Hospitalisation was also not required, it has been done as a precautionary measure, he said.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)