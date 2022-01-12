Kerala Records 9,066 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in a Day: Report

Kerala reports a 100% spike in COVID-19 cases in a week.
(Photo: iStock)
Kerala on Tuesday 11 January, reported 9,066 fresh COVID cases after 63,898 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the daily test positivity rate to 14.18 percent.
On Tuesday 11 January, George said in a statement that the number of cases has gone up by 100 percent when compared to the previous week.
"More and more health professionals are getting infected by COVID. Unnecessary travel has to be avoided and utmost caution has to be followed by all," George said.
And when asked about the ongoing CPI-M party meetings where protocols are reportedly not being followed, George said, "The health department is doing its job, the police are doing theirs and the local self-government is doing its duty."
Vijayan is set to leave for the US for medical treatment. He is expected to return on 29 January.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)