Children Infected With COVID-19 Can Also Develop Long COVID: What to Know

Here's how to identify long COVID in kids and care for them.
(Photo: iStock)
Fewer COVID-19 infected peoplea are developing severe illness in the third wave in India, but the number of children infected this time around in significantly higher.
Most children are recovering at home in a matter of 3-4 days, but some of these kids are going on to develop long COVID and MIS-C.
In the second wave of COVID, symptoms of Long COVID and MIS-C i.e. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome were also seen in children.
FIT spoke to leading Paediatricians in Gurugram, Bangalore, and Mumbai to decode long COVID and MIS-C in kids.
COVID infection in children that continues for more than four weeks can be called Long COVID.
When FIT asked this question to Dr Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, Associate Director, Paediatrics, Medanta Gurugram, he replied, “Long COVID in children is not yet well-defined. But it can be said that the COVID infection which continues for more than 4 weeks should be considered as long COVID."
"Omicron has a hundred percent chance of leading to long COVID which will be detected in February or March," he also added.
Body pain and sore throat are symptoms of long COVID.
On the other hand, according to Dr Krishna Chughu, director and HOD, Paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, "Generally more than 12 weeks of COVID related symptoms in a child should be labelled as long COVID."
Some of the most common symptoms of long COVID in children are,
Body pain
Excessive fatigue
Joint pain
Inability to play/exercise/cycling/running
Poor academic performance
Brain fogging
Worrying
Chest pain
Cough
Difficulty in breathing
Sore throat
Loss of smell and taste
Children suffering from diabetes are prone to long COVID.
Long COVID can occur in any child who has been infected with the COVID virus.
Although there is no conclusive evidence to suggest which factors may put one at risk of developing long COVID, experts seem to think that high risk patients with comorbidities generally have a higher risk.
Feed nutritious food to the child to treat long COVID
Long COVID does not directly threaten the life of the children, but it can impact the overall health and wellbeing of the children affected.
Their education, sports, mental health and routine start deteriorating.
Some advice given by the doctor for the care of long COVID infected children are as follows:
Give them medication as directed by the pediatrician
Feed them nutritious food
Make sure they're well hydrated
Encourage them to exercise if they are able to, without exerting themselves
Maintain hygiene
Spending more time with your kids can be comforting for them
If left untreated, mild symptoms can sometimes turn severe over time, which can harm the child.
In the second wave of COVID-19, MIS-C has been observed in certain children after 4 weeks of COVID infection, and in some cases it can be a serious and dangerous disease.
High fever is a symptom of MIS-C.
Some of the symptoms that are seen in MIS-C are:
Fever over 102o Celcius
Hot flashes
Reddening of the body
Low blood pressure
Restlessness
Typically Children between the ages of zero and twenty one years of age are at risk of MIS-C.
Parents should pay special attention to the symptoms after their children contract the COVID-19 virus. Contact the doctor as soon as you see any new or serious symptoms.
According to experts, the risk of MIS-C remains only 2 percent after children get the COVID vaccine.
So far we don't have any data on patients with long COVID in the country, especially among kids. We will have to wait and see how many children are getting infected with Long COVID and MIS-C, and the degree to which it will manifest in them.