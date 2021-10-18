Mumbai Reports No Covid Death for First Time Since Pandemic Began

COVID-19: Mumbai also recorded 367 new cases, while 518 patients recovered on Sunday.
(Photo: IANS)
Notching an achievement, Mumbai on Sunday, October 17,2021, reported zero COVID-19 deaths, for the first time since March 26, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the city in a big way.
Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, who is one of the Guardian Ministers of Mumbai, hailed the development as "good news" after nearly 20 months.
"Keep the mask on the face and get yourself vaccinated if you haven't yet! Help us keep Mumbai safe. We are here to serve you!", he exhorted Mumbaikars in tweets later this evening.
Presently, 5,030 active cases still remain in the city as the harried health authorities heave a sigh of relief over the nil fatalities.
However, COVID-19 scarred the country's commercial capital considerably with 751,293 total infections till date and 16,180 deaths, the highest in the country.
Currently, there are no containment zones in the city's chawls or slums, but only 50 residential buildings remain under seal now, a major improvement over the tense days during the deadly first and second waves of COVID when these figures ran into thousands.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)