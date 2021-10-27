Risk of Neurological Disorders Higher With COVID Than Vaccines: Study

Their findings, published in Nature Medicine, showed that COVID infection is associated with a greater risk of rare neurological complications such as acute CNS demyelinating events, encephalitis meningitis and myelitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, Bell's palsy, myasthenic disorders, hemorrhagic stroke and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The increased risk was found, especially, in the first two weeks after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.