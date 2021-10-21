New Mutation of Delta Variant on the Rise in UK – What To Know

A new descendant of the Delta variant of coronavirus, called AY.4.2, is being monitored by scientists in the UK, which they say is responsible for a growing proportion of COVID1-19 cases, and could be more infectious than the original Delta variant.

According to a report by the UK Health Security Agency, released last week, “a Delta sub-lineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England,” The Guardian reported.

The report states that in the week beginning 27 September, AY.4.2 accounted for about 6 percent of sequenced coronavirus cases and is “on an increasing trajectory”.

Here's what you need to know about the variant.