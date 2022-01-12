Omicron Variant Will Infect 50% Of Europe in the Next 6 to 8 Weeks: WHO

A "west to east tidal wave" of Omicron is sweeping across Europe.
(Photo: iStock)
About 50 percent of the European population will contract the Omicron variant of COVID within the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.
The projection was based on the seven million new cases reported across Europe in the first week of 2022.
The number of infections has more than doubled in a two-week period.
He quoted the Seattle-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation as forecasting that "more than half of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks".
While Omicron is less likely to make people seriously ill than previous COVID variants, it is still highly contagious and can infect people even if they are fully vaccinated.
With Omicron spreading rapidly to a record number of people, health systems in several countries are left under severe strain.
Last week, France's Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that January would be tough for hospitals.
He said that Omicron patients were taking up "conventional" beds in hospitals, while Delta was putting a strain on ICU departments.
Poland reported that 100,000 people had died from the virus in the country since the start of the pandemic.
Poland now has the sixth-highest mortality rate in the world from COVID-19, and almost 40 percent of its population remains unvaccinated.
In Russia, 305 known cases of the Omicron variant had been detected so far, and the daily number of new COVID cases could reach 100,000, the report said.
