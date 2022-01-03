Nausea and Loss of Appetite Could Be New Symptoms of Omicron: Report

Nausea is a new symptom of Omicron COVID-19 variant.
While the Omicron variant is considered to be "mild", the new symptoms include nausea and loss of appetite, according to a Zoe COVID app study.
According to the UK's NHS, the symptoms of coronavirus generally include "a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste", the Daily Express reported.
However, some people have had nausea and a loss of appetite - symptoms that are not usually associated with COVID.
"Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches," he was quoted as saying.
In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant, the report said.
Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be "milder" than the Delta variant wave.
People infected are between 40 and 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.
They are 40 to 45 percent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.
