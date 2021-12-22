Omicron COVID Variant 3 Times More Infectious Than Delta, Warns Centre

"Based on current scientific evidence, the Variant of Concern Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta Variant. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level," the ministry said in a letter to the states and UTs.

The Centre has asked states to review the emerging data of COVID-19 affected population, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower, notifying containment zones, and enforcement of perimeter of containment zones at the district levels.