124 COVID-19 Patients Need Oxygen Support in Delhi: Report

Most of the Omicron positive cases in Delhi have mild symptoms.
(Photo: iStock)
A total of 124 COVID-19 patients in Delhi need oxygen, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday, 4 January.
"Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days. Of these, around 350 patients are in hospital, 124 need oxygen and seven are on ventilator," he said in a virtual conference this afternoon after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.
He also announced the weekend curfew.
The Deputy CM also announced that the metros and buses will run at full seating capacity with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines so as to avoid the spread of the virus outside of metro stations and at bus stops where huge crowds were being seen since the implementation of the restrictions imposed under the yellow alert on 29 December.
A source from the Delhi Health Department said that it is the onset of the third COVID wave in the city. Three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,113.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)