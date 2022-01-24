Omicron COVID Variant Now in Community Transmission: INSACOG Report

An infectious sub-variant of Omicron COVID-19 has been reported.
(Photo: iStock)
COVID's Omicron variant is now in community transmission stage in India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said in its latest bulletin on Sunday 23 January, noting become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially.
Talking to IANS, Dr Niraj Nischal, Additional Professor of Medicine, AIIMS, said: "Omicron is more infectious compared to Delta variant, but it has a survival advantage as it is not causing severe illness among masses as delta did. The variant has more transmissibility but without leading to serious problems for majority of individuals."
However, he also added that it doesn't create any differences for masses as the treatment protocol remains the same.
The INSACOG has said that while most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave, and the threat level remains unchanged.
"The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case detected in India", the bulletin said.
However, terming the Omicron community transmission declaration as illogical, Dr Kumar told IANS that there is no point to declare Omicron community transmission at this stage of time when the variant has already replaced the Delta variant in the country by over 80 percent.
He said that if such declarations are made beforehand, the government gets time to make strategy and extensive planning to curb the rising infection, said Dr Kumar.
Dr Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, AIIMS Patna, said: "Omicron has already achieved peak in many of the states in India and they are on the path of recovery. India being a large country has always witnessed variation in the COVID statistics in different states. We have already seen the different timing of peak of 1st and 2nd wave in different states and 3rd wave is not an exception."
He added that unlike Delta wave, we are not expecting the fourth stage of pandemic for Omicron in view of affecting upper respiratory tract only.
"Prevention with vaccination and maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene will be our best stand to fight COVID," he said.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)