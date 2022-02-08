Most Kids Won't Have Post-COVID Symptoms After Omicron: Study

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has led to a rise in infection among kids.
(Photo: iStock)
Most children carry the Omicron strain of COVID-19 without any consequences for their health, according to a study.
However, "we have only preliminary data so far. It is currently impossible to estimate the frequency of complications in kids", Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Russian sanitary watchdog's Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS news agency.
At the same time, according to Ruzhentsova, some young patients still have fatigue, headaches, and a slight temperature rise.
Ruzhentsova said earlier that the Omicron coronavirus variant causes a milder post-COVID syndrome than the Delta strain, the report said.
A study by Case Western Reserve University, looked at health records of 80,000 kids and found the Omicron hospitalisation rate was 1 percent.
With Delta it was higher, at 3 percent. But again, with a lot more infected kids, that 1 percent turns into a bigger actual number.
Long COVID diagnosis is considered very rare in children. But some children across the US have reported an array of symptoms, ranging from headaches, stomach aches and dizziness, to fatigue, brain fog and mood changes, long after their initial infection, The Guardian reported.
For those ages six to 17, 0.8 percent more COVID-positive children recalled having symptoms lasting more than four weeks, compared with a control group.
Another report from Italy showed that among 129 children who tested positive for COVID about 43 percent experienced at least one symptom more than 60 days after their initial infection.
