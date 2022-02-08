Most Kids Won't Have Post-COVID Symptoms After Omicron: Study

Ruzhentsova said earlier that the Omicron coronavirus variant causes a milder post-COVID syndrome than the Delta strain, the report said.

A study by Case Western Reserve University, looked at health records of 80,000 kids and found the Omicron hospitalisation rate was 1 percent.

With Delta it was higher, at 3 percent. But again, with a lot more infected kids, that 1 percent turns into a bigger actual number.

Long COVID diagnosis is considered very rare in children. But some children across the US have reported an array of symptoms, ranging from headaches, stomach aches and dizziness, to fatigue, brain fog and mood changes, long after their initial infection, The Guardian reported.