Omicron Mutations Make the Variant Resistant to Antibodies: Study

Of the 46 mutations found, 30 were identified in the S-protein while the remainder were located elsewhere in the virus cell, the report said.

Further, the team used a preexisting S-protein structure, one which would theoretically prevent the binding of antibodies to a virus, to assess whether or not the Omicron mutations would similarly affect the COVID-19 S-protein, thus rendering antibodies ineffective.

The team discovered that specific mutations create interference in the surface of the virus, preventing antibodies from binding to it, while others result in a complete loss of interaction between the antibodies and the virus, thereby rendering the antibodies ineffective against the highly-mutated variant, the report said.