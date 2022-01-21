'Omicron Only Causes Mild Disease Is a Myth': WHO Fact Sheet

Furthermore, it states that vaccines offer "the best available protection" against Omicron.

Vaccination, as with the other variants still in circulation, is "expected to provide significant protection against severe disease and death caused by Omicron", the fact sheet said.

"Vaccination prompts the body's immune response to the virus, which not only protects us from the variants currently in circulation - including Omicron - but is also likely to give protection from severe disease due to future mutations of COVID-19."

Another compelling myth doing the rounds in the European region alleges that Omicron is just like a common cold.