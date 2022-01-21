Omicron Variant Is Not ‘Mild’: Lessons From the 3rd COVID Wave

We blamed our government, our policymakers and even doctors and scientists were criticised at some or the other point of time.

Criticism, anguish and blame were very well taken by everyone as that was well expected when we were so helpless at the peak of the pandemic to assist everyone in need and people were dying.

Many of the questions were raised against vaccine efficacy as a large number of vaccinated people were also found to be infected and some of them died too.

Life came back to normal for most of the citizens except those who lost someone in the family and especially the younger one in this pandemic. Many of the children lost both their parents and a few families lost their sole bread earner.