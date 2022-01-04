Third COVID Wave? India Sees a Surge in COVID Cases Surge: Report

The figure reached 1,04,781 on 1 January and 1,22,801 on 2 January.

India has seen the sudden spike in the COVID cases after the outbreak of new COVID variant Omicron, thought the Delta variant is still the dominant variant in India which has contributed significantly in the surge.

However, a Health Ministry source with the ministry said that Omicron will take over as the dominant variant soon.

Omicron has also registered around three fold increase from the last week.