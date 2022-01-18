Too Early To Say if Omicron Will Lead To an End of COVID-19: Fauci

Moreover, Fauci noted that the evolution of the pandemic is still an open question. "The answer is: We do not know," he said.

According to him, the world is still in the first of what he considered to be the five phases of the pandemic, the NYT report said.

The first is the "truly pandemic" phase, "where the whole world is really very negatively impacted", followed by deceleration, control, elimination and eradication.