Maharashtra Records First Omicron COVID-19 Death: Report

First Omicron COVID-19 death in Maharashtra: Report
(Photo: iStock)
Maharashtra on Thursday, 30 December, saw its first death of an Omicron patient, while it continued to report a massive spike in COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, leading to prohibitory orders clamped in Mumbai till 7 January and appeals to people to avoid New Year parties.
The others are from Thane (4), Pune (2) and Satara and Nanded (1 each).
A 52-year-old chronic diabetic man, who had recently arrived from Nigeria, passed away following a heart attack, at the Y.B. Chavan Hospital, in Pimpri Chinchwad (Pune) on Tuesday, 28 December and his reports on Thursday, 30 December, confirmed he was afflicted by Omicron.
Meanwhile, intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since 1 December.
Besides, 1,230 samples from field surveys conducted since 1 November have been sent for genomic sequencing with the results of 112 awaited, the officials said.
The current spread of Omicron is extensive across several districts in the state, with Mumbai accounting for the maximum 327 cases, followed by 56 in Pune, 29 in Thane, seven in Raigad, six each in Nagpur and Satara, five in Osmanabad, three each in Palghar and Nanded, two each in Buldhana and Aurangabad, and one each in Akola, Latur, Ahmednagar, and Kolhapur.
A total of 133,748 people are in home isolation and another 1,078 in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai, Pune and Thane are at the top with the highest number of active cases, which zoomed up from 14,065 on Wednesday, 29 December, to 18,217 on Thursday, 30 December, with a recovery rate of 97.55 percent.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)