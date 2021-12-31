Maharashtra Records First Omicron COVID-19 Death: Report

A 52-year-old chronic diabetic man, who had recently arrived from Nigeria, passed away following a heart attack, at the Y.B. Chavan Hospital, in Pimpri Chinchwad (Pune) on Tuesday, 28 December and his reports on Thursday, 30 December, confirmed he was afflicted by Omicron.

Meanwhile, intensive surveillance of passengers arriving at the three international airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur - is currently underway since 1 December.